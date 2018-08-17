Popular Topics
Put your foot down on job cuts, Marikana miners tell Ramaphosa

Napoleon Webster says that President Ramaphosa should exercise his power in dealing with mine management who are determined to retrench workers.

FILE: Miners gather during commemorations to mark the fourth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in Rustenburg on August 16, 2016. Picture: AFP
FILE: Miners gather during commemorations to mark the fourth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in Rustenburg on August 16, 2016. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

MARIKANA - Some survivors of the Marikana massacre have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in the mining sector to save jobs.

They say that their 34 colleagues, who were gunned down by the police on 16 August in 2012, would have died in vain if employers are allowed to shed jobs without considering the plight of ordinary miners.

Ninety-four people were injured during that fatal day six years ago.

Napoleon Webster says that President Ramaphosa should exercise his power in dealing with mine management who are determined to retrench workers.

He says that he remains traumatized by the events of that day where his colleagues were killed and shedding jobs in the sector would be doing away with the legacy of those who died.

"Please demonstrate the integrity so that the jobs can be saved. Show that you are the president. Put your foot down."

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has accused government of having killed the miners and have called for prosecution for officials who may have ordered the police to open fire and killed 34 of the protesters in August 2012.

