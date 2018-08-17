Police visibility to be bolstered at Daveyton after mob attack

A 17-year-old was collected from his school on Wednesday by angry residents and taken to the nearby Unity Secondary School where he was necklaced outside the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says police visibility will be bolstered in the Daveyton area following a mob attack near a local school.

He's now recovering in hospital but later on, the same mob beat a man to death.

Both men had been accused of being part of a gang.

Nkosi-Malobane says police will be deployed to Daveyton to guard the community with a special focus on schools.

“We actually intended to deploy the police in this school in particular for the next three weeks just to make sure that the children feel safe.”

She says police are also investigating allegations that certain school pupils are involved in gang activities in the area.

“We have taken their fingerprints to make sure that they are actually clean but to also try and satisfy the community.”

Three suspects have been handcuffed in connection with the mob attacks and authorities have once again urged community members to allow the police to do their work.

