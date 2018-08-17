Police seize poached lobster worth R80k in Hout Bay raid
A suspected poacher was also shot and wounded when police surrounded the premises on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Poached lobster worth around R80,000 has been discovered during a police operation in Hout Bay and two men have been arrested.
A suspected poacher was also shot and wounded when police surrounded the premises on Thursday.
The shooting took place after police followed up on a tip-off of alleged criminal activity at a house in Hangberg.
Upon arrival, a shoot-out ensued; the injured man was taken to a nearby medical facility.
Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate will probe the shooting.
Provincial police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says a firearm was also confiscated during the raid.
“Police discovered an unlicensed shotgun, 19 bags of frozen lobster and crayfish worth an estimated street value of R80,000.”
The men will appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court soon.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
