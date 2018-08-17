Police monitor George taxi ranks following days of protests
There was a tense stand-off between police and protesting drivers on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Police will continue to monitor taxi ranks in George following days of unrest.
The drivers accuse law enforcement officials of unfairly targeting them and impounding of their vehicles. Forty-seven people have been arrested.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The situation is still volatile though calm, but we are maintaining high visibility in the area with the deployment of cops as well as other law enforcement agencies with the municipality and provincial traffic to maintain peace and order.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
