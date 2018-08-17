Police forced me to admit to taking part in cash heists, suspect says

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Police forced me to admit to taking part in cash heists, suspect says

It’s now emerged that former ANC employee Velile Present’s cousin, Zakhele Zondi, is one of the men arrested in connection with cash heists.

Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) employee Velile Present’s bail application is underway in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

Present and his three alleged accomplices are facing charges of aggravated robbery, possession of stolen vehicles and attempted murder linked to cash-in-transit heists.

They were arrested in July.

It’s now emerged that Present’s cousin Zakhele Zondi is one of the men in the dock on Friday.

During cross-examination, Zondi has told the court that he was assaulted and tortured on the day of his arrest for almost 11 hours and was forced by the police to admit to taking part in cash heists.

He says he was left with no choice but to concede after his face was covered by a plastic bag while another officer hit him with a firearm in the chest.

He also says the State’s assertion that he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle is false, and that he was first arrested then taken to Dobsonville where the vehicles were located.

Present’s attorney Ben Modumaela has concluded his cross-examination of Zondi and the court has now adjourned.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA