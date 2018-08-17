Plans to secure area in Krugerdorp after attack on cyclist

A man was shot multiple times in an armed robbery last Saturday in Krugersdorp. The suspects took his Argon 18 TT bicycle and his shoes and left him for dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members and businesses have put their heads together to come up with different ways to combat crime in their area after a cyclist was viciously attacked recently.

He was airlifted to hospital after a passer-by found him lying on the side of the road and administered lifesaving treatment.

Community members and all the shareholders in the cradle area gathered on Thursday to come up with solutions to make sure that residents, tourists, cyclists and any visitor to the cradle are safe.

Some of the resolutions taken during the meeting include erecting signage with 24hr emergency numbers, positioning a dedicated response vehicle in the area, engaging with police to increase visibility and erecting a boom at the main entrances to the Cradle.

No arrests have been in connection with the attack.