Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years over spot-fixing
Nasir Jamshed, who played 48 ODIs and two Tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.
BENGALURU - Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Pakistan Super League in 2017, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.
Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two Tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code and handed a one-year ban in December for failing to co-operate with the ACU’s investigation.
PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the “lynchpin” in the scandal.
“The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years,” Rizvi told reporters.
“He will not be allowed to be involved with cricket or cricket administration even after his period of the ban is over.”
Jamshed did not participate in the first two editions of the PSL but was alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament last year.
Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.
