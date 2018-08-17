Obamas pay tribute to ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin
The 76-year old singer died at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.
NEW YORK - Aretha Franklin is being remembered as a “one-of-a-kind” singer, a civil rights activist and cultural legend unlike any other.
The 76-year old singer, who won countless awards and sold over 75 million records, died at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Sending their prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her music, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, paid tribute to Franklin as America’s own version of royalty.
Franklin performed at Obama’s inauguration in 2009. He says she helped define the American experience and the gift of her music remains to inspire us all.
Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018
Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018
Barbra Streisand says not only was Franklin a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world too.
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been criticised for his statement in which he, while conveying his condolences, noted that Franklin worked for him.
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
