Obamas pay tribute to ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

The 76-year old singer died at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

A screengrab of a YouTube video of Aretha Franklin.
A screengrab of a YouTube video of Aretha Franklin.
one hour ago

NEW YORK - Aretha Franklin is being remembered as a “one-of-a-kind” singer, a civil rights activist and cultural legend unlike any other.

The 76-year old singer, who won countless awards and sold over 75 million records, died at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Sending their prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her music, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, paid tribute to Franklin as America’s own version of royalty.

Franklin performed at Obama’s inauguration in 2009. He says she helped define the American experience and the gift of her music remains to inspire us all.

Barbra Streisand says not only was Franklin a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world too.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been criticised for his statement in which he, while conveying his condolences, noted that Franklin worked for him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

