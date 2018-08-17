NW Health Dept paying contractors without valid contracts, MPs told
Administrator Jeanette Hunter says that she’s hoping Treasury will come to the rescue with additional funding and to condone the illegal expenditure.
CAPE TOWN - The shambles in the North West Department of Health has been laid bare in Parliament.
It is where unrest was sparked that plunged the province into chaos earlier this year.
An ad hoc committee of Parliament overseeing the intervention has heard that contractors are being paid without contracts in place.
Administrator Jeanette Hunter says she has no choice but to continue paying service providers and further contributing to irregular expenditure.
In the last financial year, the North West Department of Health ran out of money in just five months.
Hunter says that hospitals came to a standstill after an order was given to stop spending.
She says that so far in this financial year, only 20% of the budget has been spent, due to the civil unrest and workers’ strikes.
Hunter says that to make sure the money will last the entire year, she has to verify how it’s being spent.
But she’s discovering that payments are being made for services such as doctors’ accommodation and security without valid contracts in place.
"There’s almost close to 100 essential service contracts that expired between two years and a year ago."
Hunter says that she’s hoping Treasury will come to the rescue with additional funding and to condone the illegal expenditure.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
NPA: No reasonable prospect of success in Ramaite drunk driving matter
-
Despair as fire destroys shops owned by foreign nationals in Joburg
-
Search to get underway after Gauteng man admits to dumping wife's body
-
More details on PIC inquiry to be announced soon
-
Residents question timing of Joburg CBD building fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.