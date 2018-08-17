Number of arrests following George taxi violence rises to 47
The drivers have blamed law enforcement officials of unfairly targeting them and impounding of their vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - The number of people arrested following days of taxi violence in George has risen to 47.
There was a tense stand-off between police and protesting drivers on Thursday.
The police’s Malcolm Pojie says: “During taxi violence yesterday we arrested 44 people for public violence and three for drunken driving. Those people will appear in the George magistrates court soon. We are maintaining visibility in the area.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
