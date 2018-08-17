NPA: No reasonable prospect of success in Ramaite drunk driving matter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has tried to clear up the controversy around a drunk driving scandal involving its new acting head.

Reports about Dr Silas Ramaite's arrest following a drunk driving crash surfaced this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would head the NPA while a permanent National Director of Public Prosecutions is being sought.

Commenting on the 2011 case, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has tried to explain why Ramaite wasn't prosecuted.

Mfaku says a prosecutor assessed the case against Dr Ramaite in 2013 and decided against going ahead because there was no reasonable prospect of success.

He says there were numerous irregularities in the manner blood was taken from Ramaite and the other drivers involved in the crash and the police’s version of events suggested there was no case.

"The prosecutors consulted with the two officers from Sars who were called to the scene and the driver of the other person. On consultation, it then transpired that the blood was drawn outside the two hour prescribed period."

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.