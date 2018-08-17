MTV VJ search goes to Soweto for final leg of auditions

The 2018 MTV Base VJ search winner will walk away with various incredible prizes worth over R500,000 which includes a 12-month contract with MTV Base.

JOHANNESBURG - The MTV VJ search crew is inviting aspiring presenters who can prove they “Live Life in Colour” and have the passion for global and African youth culture music to come to their final leg of the auditions on Saturday at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto.

The search has been around for many years and it has brought various talented presenters from all over the country such Sizwe Dhlomo, Fikile “Fix” Moeti, Nomuzi Mabena, Sandile Ntshingila and recently Tshego Koke.

Speaking to Eyewitness News VP for BET Youth and Music, Monde Twala says the platform will give young people an opportunity to showcase their talent and culture.

Monde says MTV VJ search does not only make dreams come true, but it brings diversity when it comes to talent in the industry.

He says an ideal winner should be someone that is colourful in character, has knowledge about the music and entertainment industry, and has a pan-African perspective which will enable him/her to represent young Africans on a global scale.

Last year’s winner Koke describes his experience as eventful and a happy one. He says the journey helped him understand his craft better and allowed him to pursue other forms of entertainment careers.

The trendy Koke also gave advice to upcoming VJs that: “If you do not learn, you remain stagnant”.

He further states that hard work, and patience goes a long way in the industry.

Sounds awesome, right? Then go try your luck!!!

Jozi!!! Our VJs will be hooking up 1-on-1 #Fiat4EverFun mentorships at the #MTVBaseVJSearch auditions tomorrow. See you at @Zone6Venue with @Fiat_SA pic.twitter.com/5LceqX0aTU — MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) August 17, 2018