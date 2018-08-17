Msimanga: My administration inherited network of corruption, irregular projects
The city has been marred by allegations of tender irregularities and made headlines for the appointment of unqualified officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has responded to the African National Congress (ANC)'s allegations of tender irregularities in the capital, saying that his administration inherited a network of corruption and irregular projects.
The city has been marred by allegations of tender irregularities and made headlines for the appointment of unqualified officials.
Msimanga says that the Auditor-General had already flagged these irregularities before they took over.
"There were projects that the Auditor-General said that are still registered as under construction and then there are projects that were stalling... these are projects that we are trying to build but are never really finished."
He says that their mandate now is to clean things up.
"We want to ensure that we clean the system, clean the process and we prosecute those that are found to be in the wrong and that is something that we still want to do and continue to do because the people of Tshwane deserve a whole lot better."
Popular in Politics
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
ANC, UDM confident of ousting NMB mayor Athol Trollip
-
[LISTEN] Presidency to seek legal fees refund from Zuma?
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
NMB opposition councillors to continue lobbying for Trollip’s removal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.