Msimanga: My administration inherited network of corruption, irregular projects

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has responded to the African National Congress (ANC)'s allegations of tender irregularities in the capital, saying that his administration inherited a network of corruption and irregular projects.

The city has been marred by allegations of tender irregularities and made headlines for the appointment of unqualified officials.

Msimanga says that the Auditor-General had already flagged these irregularities before they took over.

"There were projects that the Auditor-General said that are still registered as under construction and then there are projects that were stalling... these are projects that we are trying to build but are never really finished."

He says that their mandate now is to clean things up.

"We want to ensure that we clean the system, clean the process and we prosecute those that are found to be in the wrong and that is something that we still want to do and continue to do because the people of Tshwane deserve a whole lot better."