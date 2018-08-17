Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi arrive in Zim for MDC Alliance election challenge

Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were seen arriving at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of Wednesday’s court case.

HARARE - Two top South African lawyers have arrived in Zimbabwe to help the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa challenge last month’s presidential poll results in Harare's Constitutional Court.

Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were seen arriving at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of Wednesday’s court case.

The situation right now in Harare,Zimbabwe



Hot preparations for the hearing next Wednesday 22 August 2018



Countdown 5 Days To Go! pic.twitter.com/htpIxzGa19 — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) August 17, 2018

Ngcukaitobi and Mpofu will be key members of Chamisa’s legal team in this high-profile case.

Chamisa is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow victory in the July poll. He says he’s got overwhelming evidence to prove he was cheated out of victory.

This isn’t the first time the MDC has employed South African legal minds: back in 2003 veteran rights lawyer George Bizos defended the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in a treason trial.

Cameras are banned from Zimbabwe’s courts, but there’ve been calls for the authorities to make an exception, and allow next week’s proceedings to be broadcast live.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)