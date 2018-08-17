Mcebo Dlamini walks to PTA for jailed #FeesMustFall students

Dlamini embarked on his journey at 10 am and is expected to arrive in Pretoria later on Friday afternoon where he will deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Student activist Mcebo Dlamini is on Friday walking from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings to highlight the plight of students who remain in jail for their role during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Dlamini embarked on his journey at 10 am and is expected to arrive in Pretoria later on Friday afternoon where he will deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to grant amnesty to all jailed student activists.

Dlamini, who is also facing criminal charges related to the protests, says they're being punished for demanding what is just.

“We are saying to the president; can he use political means to solve political problems. This damage to property that happened, happened under a political cloud, not of a criminal nature.”

Long journey Mcebo Dlamini is on today. According to maps it will take him more than 12 hours. All for free education #FeesMustFall @SAfmRadio pic.twitter.com/Kd0f42xmqV — Guliwe (@sir_nele) August 17, 2018

Activist #MceboDlamini is embarking from a long journey to Pretoria, Union Buildings to highlight the plight of #FeesMustFall students who are languishing in jail. He wants to submit a letter of demands to the Presidency. pic.twitter.com/Z6nXmKy9zv — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) August 17, 2018

