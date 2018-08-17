Mcebo Dlamini walks to PTA for jailed #FeesMustFall students

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mcebo Dlamini walks to PTA for jailed #FeesMustFall students

Dlamini embarked on his journey at 10 am and is expected to arrive in Pretoria later on Friday afternoon where he will deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

FILE: Mcebo Dlamini addresses his supporters at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Thokoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Mcebo Dlamini addresses his supporters at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Thokoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Student activist Mcebo Dlamini is on Friday walking from Johannesburg to the Union Buildings to highlight the plight of students who remain in jail for their role during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Dlamini embarked on his journey at 10 am and is expected to arrive in Pretoria later on Friday afternoon where he will deliver a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to grant amnesty to all jailed student activists.

Dlamini, who is also facing criminal charges related to the protests, says they're being punished for demanding what is just.

“We are saying to the president; can he use political means to solve political problems. This damage to property that happened, happened under a political cloud, not of a criminal nature.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA