Mathunjwa: Amcu not involved in platinum belt killings
Joseph Mathunjwa says that there is a campaign aimed at tarnishing the name of Amcu and the media is supporting it.
MARIKANA - Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has again dismissed allegations that he or his union are in any way involved in the recent assassinations in the platinum belt, calling them baseless.
Mathunjwa says his union stands firm behind the rights of mineworkers and the legacy of the 34 miners who were shot and killed by the police in August 2012.
He was speaking at the commemoration event of the slain miners in Marikana on Thursday.
The union boss threatened to shut down the country's mines for 12 months if mining companies continue with retrenchments.
Mathunjwa also called on the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute government and mine officials who ordered police to shoot and kill 34 miners in August 2012.
He was speaking to thousands of mines gathered beside the site where the killings occurred.
