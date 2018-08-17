Mathunjwa: Amcu not involved in platinum belt killings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mathunjwa: Amcu not involved in platinum belt killings

Joseph Mathunjwa says that there is a campaign aimed at tarnishing the name of Amcu and the media is supporting it.

FILE: Amcu members outside the Brits Magistrates Court protest bail for the six murder accused appearing inside the court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Amcu members outside the Brits Magistrates Court protest bail for the six murder accused appearing inside the court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
11 minutes ago

MARIKANA - Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has again dismissed allegations that he or his union are in any way involved in the recent assassinations in the platinum belt, calling them baseless.

Mathunjwa says his union stands firm behind the rights of mineworkers and the legacy of the 34 miners who were shot and killed by the police in August 2012.

He was speaking at the commemoration event of the slain miners in Marikana on Thursday.

Mathunjwa says that there is a campaign aimed at tarnishing the name of Amcu and the media is supporting it.

The union boss threatened to shut down the country's mines for 12 months if mining companies continue with retrenchments.

Mathunjwa also called on the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute government and mine officials who ordered police to shoot and kill 34 miners in August 2012.

He was speaking to thousands of mines gathered beside the site where the killings occurred.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA