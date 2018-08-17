Maritzburg, Chiefs eager to taste first league wins

Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs are both under pressure to register their first win of the new Absa Premiership league season when they play each other at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs are both under pressure to register their first win of the new Absa Premiership league season when they play each other at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday evening.

Both teams have made lackluster starts to the season and currently sit 14th and 13th on the log respectively. Maritzburg will be feeling a lot more of the pressure after their impressive run in last season’s campaign, which saw them finish fourth on the log and being losing Nedbank Cup finalists.

Fadlu Davids’ men have already been booted out of the MTN8 Cup competition with a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City, while they haven’t registered a win in the league either and have failed to score a goal in two games.

On the other hand, Chiefs, under new coach Giovanni Solinas, have only won two points from a possible nine, with two draws and a loss. Amakhosi are still trying to write the wrongs from the past three seasons which has seen them not win a trophy, the longest lean patch in the history of the club.

They will be without midfielder Joseph Molangoane for several months after he fractured his lower leg in the 3-0 drubbing of Free State Stars in their MTN8 clash.

A win for Maritzburg could see them go joint seventh, while three points for Chiefs elevates them to third on the log with five points.

Kick-off at the Harry Gwala Stadium is at 20:00.