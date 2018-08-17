Lobby group calls for more support to protect learners after ‘abductions’
Over the past fortnight, two school pupils were allegedly drugged and abducted in separate incidents in District Six.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Equal Education says pupil safety is not only the responsibility of the Education Department but also that of the police and other law enforcement agencies.
Equal Education says it’s not surprised by the incident because in October last year, more than 5,000 learners and parents marched to Parliament to highlight the issue of safety.
Equal Education's Nontsikelelo Dlulani explains: “The Social Development [Department] and all stakeholders need to come together to solve the safety issue. They must understand it doesn’t only require the Education Department to deal with it.”
The Education Department says it’s a serious matter and adds that schools are now engaging with learners about safety issues.
Officials are providing learners with safety tips and skills at schools in the Zonnebloem.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says after requesting assistance, police have now indicated that they will increase patrols in the Zonnebloem area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
