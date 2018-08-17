[LISTEN] Popo Molefe: Situation at Transnet is bad
Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Transnet interim chair Popo Molefe about how the state-owned port and freight-rail operator plans to address allegations of maladministration and corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet is facing serious allegations of maladministration and corruption.
“Transnet is facing serious allegations of maladministration and corruption. The previous board has not demonstrated an appreciation of the seriousness of issues at hand or the ability to deal with these decisively to protect the entity in the interest of South Africans,“ Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said earlier in 2018.
In 2017, Transnet appointed law firm Werksmans Attorneys to investigate what it called media allegations of impropriety linked to R54.5 billion procurement process of 1,064 locomotives.
A report by Werksmans Attorneys said there should be disciplinary action against individuals identified and that the law enforcement agency should investigate those individuals.
“The situation is pretty bad, and we think we’ve just scratched the surface of the much-wider problem,” Molefe said.
“There’s been a lot of transgressions relating to the procurement of, starting with 95, locomotives procured in 2012.”
