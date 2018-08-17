[LISTEN] National Lottery Commission reacts to NPO’s fraud claims

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala interviewed Phillemon Letwaba, the COO of the National Lotteries Commission.

CAPE TOWN - A local non-profit organisation (NPO) has accused the National Lottery of fraud.

The NPO reached out to Talk Radio 702 in an email and made allegations of fraud over a R350,000 funding payout. The NPO claims it never received any funds, as it was paid into another account.

National Lotteries Commission COO Phillemon Letwaba has responded.

“Our department has interviewed the officials from the organisation in question. We are in the process of an internal investigation.”

