[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock

JOHANNESBURG - Have you ever been stopped at a roadblock and asked yourself if it's the real police?

Head of Visible Policing for the SAPS Major-General Michael Mohlala explains the procedure for roadblocks to Talk Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka.

Mohlala says while they have an undercover operation, every police officer must be able to produce an appointment certificate.

“Every operational commander during the duty on parade must check whether every member has a name tag and that every member is fully equipped with safety equipment like bulletproof vests and the appointment certificate,” Mohlala said.

