[LISTEN] Adriaan Vlok: I'm stunned by paedophile claims against Magnus Malan
CapeTalk | Former apartheid law and order minister Adriaan Vlok tells CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies that he is shocked by the paedophilia allegations levelled against Magnus Malan in the book 'The lost boys of Bird Island.'
CAPE TOWN - Former apartheid law and order minister Adriaan Vlok tells CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies that he is shocked by the paedophilia allegations levelled against former minister Magnus Malan, and two others, in the book The lost boys of Bird Island.
"I'm stunned by these reports," Vlok tells Kammies.
One of the book's authors, Mark Minnie, was found dead earlier this week after apparently taking his own life.
Listen to the audio for more.
