Lesufi: Dept relying on police to fight gangsterism in schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's comments come after a pupil was necklaced in Daveyton on the East Rand earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that they're relying on police to fight the emerging trend of gangs in schools.

His comments come after a pupil was necklaced in Daveyton on the East Rand earlier this week.

It is understood that the 18-year-old, along with another man who was beaten to death by the community, were part of a gang.

The pupil is recovering in hospital.

Lesufi says that efforts to fight gangsterism in schools in the area had previously been successful but it appears that the problem has resurfaced.

"We've found someone to liaise with the community and we've also had a session with the gangs in the area. We spoke to them to stop and fortunately, it stopped. Now it's raised its ugly head again."