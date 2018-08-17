Knysna mayor still in shock after councillor arrested for Victor Molosi's murder
Independant councillor, Velile Waxa, faces murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges for the fatal shooting of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in July.
CAPE TOWN - A Knysna councillor accused of the murder of a fellow councillor will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.
Independent councillor, Velile Waxa, faces murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges for the fatal shooting of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in July.
Waxa appeared in court on Thursday along with two others, while charges have been withdrawn against a fourth.
Councillor Velile Waxa, along with Mwanda Makala and Vela Dumisa, yesterday made their first court appearance.
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse says that the council is deeply shocked and saddened that one of a councillor has been charged with murder.
"We were very shocked to hear that a councillor had been arrested and appeared in court and we became aware of who it was. The shock is still settling in and it is very perturbing to hear that one of our councillors has been implicated in this heinous crime."
Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says that Knysna Taxi Forum secretary, Mandla Tyololo, has been released due to a lack of evidence.
The three suspects will be back in the dock on 23 August.
