Kimberley police arrest suspected drug dealer

CAPE TOWN - A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after he was caught with drugs worth almost R293,000 in Kimberley.

He was apprehended by the Kimberley Trio Task Team on Thursday night.

Police found mandrax tablets, tik and the drug cat in his possession.

Officers received a tip-off and caught him in a hotel suite in Square Hill.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien says: “He was found in possession of 860 mandrax tablets, 541.1grams of cat and 405 grams of tik. The suspect was also found in possession of over R23,000 in cash.”

