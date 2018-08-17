Popular Topics
Go

Ipid investigating after shooting of Hout Bay man

The man either fell or jumped into the water after he and two accomplices were cornered by authorities, who opened fire on the men.

A police officer circles the Hout Bay harbour before going out to search for a missing Hangberg fisherman. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a shooting involving a Hout Bay poacher.

The incident led to violent protests in Hangberg.

Durick van Blerk is still missing at sea.

He either fell or jumped into the water after he and two accomplices were cornered by authorities, who opened fire on the men.

It's believed that Van Blerk was wounded.

A Hangberg community leader has vowed that residents won't stop protesting until his body is found.

Community leader Warren Abrahams said: “The fight will go from here until we find Durick van Blerk’s body. We will never rest because an injustice has been done to us as a community.”

WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

