Ipid investigating after shooting of Hout Bay man
The man either fell or jumped into the water after he and two accomplices were cornered by authorities, who opened fire on the men.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a shooting involving a Hout Bay poacher.
The incident led to violent protests in Hangberg.
Durick van Blerk is still missing at sea.
He either fell or jumped into the water after he and two accomplices were cornered by authorities, who opened fire on the men.
It's believed that Van Blerk was wounded.
A Hangberg community leader has vowed that residents won't stop protesting until his body is found.
Community leader Warren Abrahams said: “The fight will go from here until we find Durick van Blerk’s body. We will never rest because an injustice has been done to us as a community.”
WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
NPA: No reasonable prospect of success in Ramaite drunk driving matter
-
Search to get underway after Gauteng man admits to dumping wife's body
-
Despair as fire destroys shops owned by foreign nationals in Joburg
-
Residents question timing of Joburg CBD building fire
-
ANC, UDM confident of ousting NMB mayor Athol Trollip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.