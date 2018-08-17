Ipid investigating after shooting of Hout Bay man

The man either fell or jumped into the water after he and two accomplices were cornered by authorities, who opened fire on the men.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a shooting involving a Hout Bay poacher.

The incident led to violent protests in Hangberg.

Durick van Blerk is still missing at sea.

It's believed that Van Blerk was wounded.

A Hangberg community leader has vowed that residents won't stop protesting until his body is found.

Community leader Warren Abrahams said: “The fight will go from here until we find Durick van Blerk’s body. We will never rest because an injustice has been done to us as a community.”

