Hawks slam 5 cops for looting truck at accident scene

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have hit out at the five police officers accused of fraud and corruption.

The cops, together with another suspect, were arrested earlier this week after they were caught looting a truck involved in a crash in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks officials recovered the stolen goods at various locations in East London, including the police headquarters.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We cannot allow people to commit the crimes they’re supposed to work on, hence we believe what we have done is right and will show the members that whatever criminal activity they commit, be it big or small, we will be coming after them.”

The officers were released on R1,000 bail on Thursday.