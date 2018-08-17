Hawks slam 5 cops for looting truck at accident scene
The cops, together with another suspect, were arrested earlier this week after they were caught looting a truck involved in a crash in the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have hit out at the five police officers accused of fraud and corruption.
The cops, together with another suspect, were arrested earlier this week after they were caught looting a truck involved in a crash in the Eastern Cape.
Hawks officials recovered the stolen goods at various locations in East London, including the police headquarters.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We cannot allow people to commit the crimes they’re supposed to work on, hence we believe what we have done is right and will show the members that whatever criminal activity they commit, be it big or small, we will be coming after them.”
The officers were released on R1,000 bail on Thursday.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
'The revolution is imminent'
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
-
[LISTEN] Adriaan Vlok: I'm stunned by paedophile claims against Magnus Malan
-
Msimanga: My administration inherited network of corruption, irregular projects
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.