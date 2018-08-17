Govt pledges to eradicate pit toilets at schools in two years
The SAFE initiative between government and the private sector sets out to accelerate the eradication of pit toilets at schools across the country.
CAPE TOWN - Pit toilets at South African schools will be eradicated within the next two years.
That's the aim of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sanitation Appropriate for Education, or SAFE, Initiative launched this week.
A Basic Education Department audit has revealed more than one-and-half thousand schools in the Eastern Cape still have pit latrines.
Various companies and organisations donated funds totalling at least R45 million as well as other services to assist with the project.
The Eastern Cape province has 3,157 schools that require intervention to improve sanitation. Of those schools, 1,598 still use pit latrines.
Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says around 37 schools in the Eastern Cape have no toilets at all.
“That indicates the nature of the challenge they are facing... of course on the work that needs to be done to change the conditions therein which our learners and teachers work and learn under every day.”
Fifteen pit toilets at Northern Cape schools are set to be removed before the end of February next year.
Western Cape schools are without pit latrines.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
