Gold worth nearly R15m goes missing from Zim police station
The gold had been kept at the station since it was seized from a suspected smuggler three years ago.
HARARE - Gold worth nearly R15 million has gone missing from a police station in Zimbabwe.
The gold had been kept at the station since it was seized from a suspected smuggler three years ago.
The state-run Herald, citing unnamed sources, says the gold was taken from an armoury at Plumtree Police Station.
The theft was said to have been discovered when officers were searching for two missing weapons on Wednesday.
The missing gold is said to weigh 28.5 kilograms and to be worth $970,000.
It had been seized from a businessman who had tried to smuggle it through Plumtree Border Post in 2015.
If confirmed, this theft will raise questions over the practice of keeping high-value exhibits at police stations and courts.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
