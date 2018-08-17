Former ANC employee due in court over cash-in-transit heists

Velile Present will be appearing at the Roodepoort magistrates court along with three other suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) employee Velile Present who has been linked to three cash-in-transit heists is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

They were arrested after a cash-in-transit robbery in Dobsonville, Soweto, where a security guard was shot and wounded.

The ANC fired Present and said he would face a disciplinary hearing.

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that five South African Police Service (SAPS) officers has also been arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heists.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve arrested five police officers, so we will work on these things, wherever we find it.”

He says it pains him to say that SAPS members have been arrested.

“I always say when I speak to police, one painful thing is to announce the arrest of a police officer. It’s really painful but it needs to be done if it needs to.”

He’s also told the committee that police have picked up the involvement of people from Botswana and Zimbabwe in cash-in-transit heists.

“There is quite a foreign element in cash heists, especially the blasters seem to be coming from Botswana, there’s also an element of Zimbabweans.”

Cele says the SAPS is dealing with officers who've been implicated in cash-in-transit heists.

He says 52 arrests have so far been made, including one suspect believed to be linked to 23 cash-in-transit heists.

