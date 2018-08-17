Family planning multiple events to honour Aretha Franklin

The iconic singer died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

NEW YORK - Funeral and memorial arrangements for Aretha Franklin are expected to be released in the next few days.

While more tributes continue to be made to the Queen of Soul, details about how to begin to memorialise Franklin are coming together.

It’s been reported by TMZ that her family is looking to arrange a public memorial at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where she grew up.

A spokesperson for the singer’s family says multiple events will be held in her honour.

A concert being arranged by super producer Clive Davis is due to take place in New York in November.

