Family planning multiple events to honour Aretha Franklin

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Family planning multiple events to honour Aretha Franklin

The iconic singer died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Legendary US singer Aretha Franklin. Picture: AFP
Legendary US singer Aretha Franklin. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

NEW YORK - Funeral and memorial arrangements for Aretha Franklin are expected to be released in the next few days.

The iconic singer died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on Thursday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

While more tributes continue to be made to the Queen of Soul, details about how to begin to memorialise Franklin are coming together.

Highlights in the career of music legend and queen of soul Aretha Franklin who died at the age of 76.

It’s been reported by TMZ that her family is looking to arrange a public memorial at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where she grew up.

A spokesperson for the singer’s family says multiple events will be held in her honour.

A concert being arranged by super producer Clive Davis is due to take place in New York in November.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin’s musical journey

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA