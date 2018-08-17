England's Cipriani 'hugely regrets' nightclub incident
Danny Cipriani was handed a £2,000 fine and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the officer.
BENGALURU - England flyhalf Danny Cipriani has said he “hugely regrets” his role in an incident at a nightclub on Jersey, which left a female police officer bruised and led to his arrest.
The 30-year-old was arrested in Jersey on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest in the Jersey magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Cipriani was handed a £2,000 fine and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the officer.
“I have been in a cell for more than 24 hours thinking about what happened,” Cipriani told The Times.
“I have massive admiration for the police and the job they do. I hugely regret what happened. I just want to talk to the female police officer and apologise.”
The altercation took place when Cipriani tried to carry drinks into the outdoor area of a bar, where he and his Gloucester Rugby teammates were having a barbecue following a pre-season match.
The 30-year-old said the bouncer did not allow him to take the drinks outside and started recording Cipriani with a camera attached to his tie, leading the England player to grab the device.
Police officers were then called to the scene minutes later.
“The police told me they were going to arrest me on the basis of what the bouncer told them and I tried to explain my side of the story,” Cipriani added.
“As they tried to put my hands behind my back, I stood my ground for a matter of a few seconds and raised my voice. I hugely regret doing so.”
Cipriani has been warned by England coach Eddie Jones over his conduct following a number of off-field issues, including a training-ground fight with a Wasps teammate and a nightclub incident while playing for Australia’s Melbourne Rebels in 2011.
“I have spent a long time trying to focus on the things that matter,” Cipriani said. “I fought hard to win a return to the England team and felt huge honour to represent the country in South Africa early in the summer.
“... What happened on Wednesday has caused much reflection. I am very grateful to the magistrate, who said that the incident was minor. But I am in no doubt that it was completely unacceptable.”
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher not being moved from Switzerland to Mallorca
-
New role for Springboks skipper Kolisi against Pumas
-
Brink withdrawn from Bok squad with knee injury
-
Kaizer Chiefs jersey internationally in demand after voted world’s best kit
-
Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years over spot-fixing
-
Ozil resignation not in order, says Germany's Kroos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.