EC teen arrested for allegedly killing his father
Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says the suspect was unhappy about a horse’s saddle which led to an argument.
CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old Eastern Cape teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing his father.
The minor has been charged with murder and will appear in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Friday.
“The father was rushed to Madwaleni Hospital at Elliotdale where he passed away. The suspect was traced and arrested. As the suspect is still a minor, he was not detained, instead, he was handed over to relatives. Currently, he’s in court facing a charge of murder.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
