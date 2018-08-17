Dr Randall Carolissen appointed as NSFAS administrator
He's been appointed to NSFAS for a period of one year to take over the governance, management and administration of the entity.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has announced the appointment of Dr Randall Carolissen as the administrator for the embattled National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
The scheme is facing several problems as it struggles to pay students on time.
A higher education and training portfolio committee’s analysis of upfront payment to universities and vocational colleges shows how delays in funding are still occurring.
Thursday’s meeting of Members of Parliament, NSFAS and tertiary education officials follows the recent resignation of the scheme’s chairperson Sizwe Nxasana who was appointed to help turn around the organisation three years ago.
Committee chairperson Connie September says funding challenges are making life difficult, particularly for students living with disabilities.
She says special focus needs to be given to disability funding which has to be finalised in the first month of each academic year.
The main challenges raised by the committee are also related to the scheme’s IT system.
“Funding for students living with disabilities has to be fast-tracked who are most of the time - and our oversight does echo this - being forgotten. And that these students are not able to study without assistive devices and cannot be denied the right to fair chances of success.”
NSFAS says the appointment of its administrator will place it in a better position going into the 2019 academic year.
Carolissen is currently the group executive of revenue planning, analysis and reporting at the South African Revenue Service.
He is also the chair of the council of Wits University.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
