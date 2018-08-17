Despair as fire destroys shops owned by foreign nationals in Joburg

A fire broke out in a hijacked building on Thursday, leaving some families, including babies, trapped on a rooftop until firefighters brought them to safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign business owners whose shops were damaged or destroyed in a blaze in the Johannesburg CBD have told Eyewitness News that they now fear for their financial survival in the country.

A fire broke out in a hijacked building on Thursday, leaving some families, including babies, trapped on a rooftop until firefighters brought them to safety. No one was injured.

A 48-year-old man from Burkina Faso wiped away tears while standing inside his shop, which had been damaged. He's told EWN he won't be able to pay school fees for his three daughters now that his store has been destroyed.

“I have kids to support… I tried to make a living. I’m paying school fees. Their mother is not working. Now things have become very bad for more.”

Not far from his shop, another foreign national returned to her hair salon seconds after firefighters left to braid a client’s hair.

“I’m still scared. I don’t know what to do. I have to finish up.”

Some residents have lost everything, while others managed to salvage some of their stock.

EWN Reporter @MiaLindeque is in Johannesburg CBD where a residential building is on fire. KYM pic.twitter.com/k8BVQjbsIz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

#JoburgFire Firefighters are putting the fire out.



This comes a week after it was revealed that the city of Joburg has only 14 functioning fire engines to service the whole municipality. KYM pic.twitter.com/ISGLqkWfhJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

#JoburgFire everyone in the building has now been brought down to safety. Emergency services say they will continue to do thorough checks to make sure that no one is inside. KYM pic.twitter.com/imfs3VkiLm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

