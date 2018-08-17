Popular Topics
Despair as fire destroys shops owned by foreign nationals in Joburg

A fire broke out in a hijacked building on Thursday, leaving some families, including babies, trapped on a rooftop until firefighters brought them to safety.

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a burning building in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
Firefighters arrive at the scene of a burning building in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign business owners whose shops were damaged or destroyed in a blaze in the Johannesburg CBD have told Eyewitness News that they now fear for their financial survival in the country.

A fire broke out in a hijacked building on Thursday, leaving some families, including babies, trapped on a rooftop until firefighters brought them to safety. No one was injured.

A 48-year-old man from Burkina Faso wiped away tears while standing inside his shop, which had been damaged. He's told EWN he won't be able to pay school fees for his three daughters now that his store has been destroyed.

“I have kids to support… I tried to make a living. I’m paying school fees. Their mother is not working. Now things have become very bad for more.”

Not far from his shop, another foreign national returned to her hair salon seconds after firefighters left to braid a client’s hair.

“I’m still scared. I don’t know what to do. I have to finish up.”

Some residents have lost everything, while others managed to salvage some of their stock.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

