Daughters seek help in finding missing mother’s body

JOHANNESBURG - The daughters of missing Pretoria woman Dawn Basdeo have asked the community to help them search for her body, so they can lay her to rest.

Basdeo’s husband, Prem, has been arrested and charged with her murder despite confessing to the crime, her body has been missing for two months.

Friends and relatives will gather at the Swartkop Raceway at 6 am on Saturday to search a nearby field.

Diane Naicker says her mother Basdeo has been missing for two months.

“We really just want to find her, bring her home and lay her to rest. It’s been a very long time without her. We’ve had a lot of support.”

Naicker explained why they’re searching the area in the west of Pretoria.

“My mom’s husband was arrested for her murder. He took the police out to this area and pointed out a few locations in and around the area, stating that this is where he dumped her body.”

She’s asked members of the public to volunteer to help them in the search.

