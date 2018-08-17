DA meets to decide on De Lille’s replacement

While Patricia de Lille's still going about her business running the city, the DA has to decide this weekend how it's going to replace her.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will decide this weekend on a plan of action for replacing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Its Federal Executive is holding a two-day meeting which started on Friday.

De Lille indicated almost two weeks ago that she will step down at the end of October ending the impasse that's seen the DA make several attempts to remove her from office.

It agreed to stop disciplinary proceedings against her if she resigned.

DA Federal Chairman James Selfe says the party will discuss the process that will be followed and a timeline.

Once decided, the Federal Executive is expected to call for applications from interested candidates.

It will also have to determine who will serve on the selection panel and when interviews will be held.

It's still unclear whether De Lille will be giving up her seat in council to make way for an outside candidate.

The selection panel will have to make recommendations to the party's Federal Executive as to who the city's next mayor should be.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)