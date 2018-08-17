Concerned Clergy Western Cape to march to Parliament

The organisation says its concerned about the increase of injustice, inequality, poverty, unemployment and corruption in society.

CAPE TOWN - The Concerned Clergy Western Cape is set to march to Parliament on Friday against crime, violence and land issues.

Spokesperson pastor Owen Hendricks says: “We want people to collaborate with us so that we can in our numbers walk to Parliament, handover a memorandum and ask government to seriously consider our plight.”

The march will start in the CBD at noon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)