Child rights activists applaud court after Springs couple found guilty

JOHANNESBURG - Child rights activists have applauded the judge presiding over the so-called "House of Horrors" case in which a Springs man was found guilty of a string of charges, including rape and attempted murder.

The mother of the abused children was also found guilty of child neglect and defeating the ends of justice in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The couple was arrested in 2014 when their 11-year-old son escaped and ran to a neighbour's house seeking help.

The Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Tania Otto’s says she hopes the judge will hand down a harsh sentence of at least 20 years to each perpetrator.

“We’re happy to see that the mother was convicted as well because mothers can’t stand by and let these things happen to their children.”

The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Shaheda Omar says she hopes the judgment sends out a strong message to other criminals.

“We salute the court and commend them for becoming more rigorous in their response to these kinds of cases where violence is inflicted on children.”

The children were abused in the house for years and were not allowed to go to school.

