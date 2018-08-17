‘Police failed to protect Magaqa murder whistleblowers’

Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta blew the lid on the alleged reasons behind the murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the Police Minister Bheki Cele of gross negligence and exposing whistleblowers to possible assassinations.

Mkhwebane has found that a pair of whistleblowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder have been exposed to possible threats to their lives because the police failed to provide security for them.

Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta blew the lid on the alleged reasons behind the murder of Magaqa, claiming it had something to do with corruption in the multi-million-rand renovation of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017, but he only died in September from what was described as “complications from multiple gunshot wounds”.

The Public Protector’s report titled “Undue Delay, Improper Conduct, Gross Negligence and Maladministration by The Minister of Police”, reveals that the SA Police Service failed to provide the whistleblowers with security even after an assessment report recommended so.

Mkhwebane has told Eyewitness News she repeatedly asked the minister to implement the report because the whistleblowers‘ lives were in danger.

“Engaging with the minister on several times to implement and to assist in dealing with the matter fell on deaf ears. He never responded.”

She’s described the minister’s delay as a lapse in judgement, while the minister himself says he is taking the report on the judicial review.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)