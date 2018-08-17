Banned Australia batsman Bancroft to join Durham in 2019
Banned Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft has joined English county side Durham as an overseas player for the 2019 season and will be available for club selection across all three formats.
MELBOURNE - Banned Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft has joined English county side Durham as an overseas player for the 2019 season and will be available for club selection across all three formats.
Bancroft received a nine-month ban from Cricket Australia in March for his role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa while former Australia captain Steve Smith and Test vice-captain David Warner were handed 12-month suspensions.
The 27-year-old has since played in the domestic Northern Territory Strike League and is also expected to play grade cricket for Western Australia club Willetton along with Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers.
“I am excited to join Durham for the 2019 county season. Having played at Emirates Riverside in 2017 I know what a great place it is to play cricket,” Bancroft told Durham’s website.
“With the Ashes and ODI World Cup both being played in the UK in 2019 it will be a huge summer of cricket. I am grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get over and make an impact with Durham.”
Bancroft played in eight Test matches, including the most recent Ashes series, and one Twenty20 international for Australia before his suspension.
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher not being moved from Switzerland to Mallorca
-
Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years over spot-fixing
-
England's Cipriani 'hugely regrets' nightclub incident
-
Sarri eyes early Chelsea boost as Tottenham return to Wembley
-
New role for Springboks skipper Kolisi against Pumas
-
Kaizer Chiefs jersey internationally in demand after voted world’s best kit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.