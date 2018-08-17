ANC, UDM confident of ousting NMB mayor Athol Trollip

The motion of no confidence in Trollip has failed yet again when opposition parties failed to return to the chambers after a caucus break.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) say they remain confident that Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip will be axed at its next council sitting.

The motion of no confidence in Trollip has flopped yet again when opposition parties, the ANC, UDM and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), failed to return to the chambers after a caucus break.

The ANC’s Andile Lungisa says: “They must convene the meeting within five working days. By next Thursday they must convene the meeting. The same items will be debated, especially the motion of no confidence.”

Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party have criticised the motions, saying it delayed service delivery.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani disagrees. “We’re a minority government that doesn’t have the mandate to run a city, that’s why we’re removing them. It’s insane for them to blame us. We’re not running government. They are.”

Meanwhile, council Speaker Johnathan Lawack says he will notify all parties to when the next sitting will be.

“We have a huge agenda of matters that’s been outstanding since March. We have to deal with that. I will notify councillors of a date, once I apply my mind.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)