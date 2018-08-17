ANC not supporting nor opposing attempts to nationalise Sarb

This follows EFF leader Julius Malema’s introduction of the South African Reserve Bank Amendment Bill in Parliament this week.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) says it is not supporting nor opposing attempts to have the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)nationalised.

This follows Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s introduction of the South African Reserve Bank Amendment Bill in Parliament this week.

The proposed amendment calls for the nationalisation of the central bank to “make the state the sole holder of the shares in the bank”.

ANC head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa has dismissed any suggestion that the ANC is playing second fiddle to the EFF on government policy.

He says the ANC will follow its own parliamentary processes to affect any change in government policy.

“I’m sure those in Parliament in terms of programming they can tell you strategically at a political level how the ANC will again place that issue, whether in a form of a motion or whatever processes that is suggested, but it’s not a debate whether it’s a resolution or not. It’s a resolution of the ANC which government must implement.”

Kodwa adds that the issue is not about whether the ANC will support the EFF’s bill.

“It’s not about supporting, we don’t need to support anybody. We need to implement a resolution of the conference. The ANC has got mechanisms and the process on how it implements resolutions of the conference.

The bill will now be sent to the Standing Committee on Finance of the National Assembly for further processing.

