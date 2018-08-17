After 4 years, police track down suspected serial rapist
Aviwe Hoya’s on trial in the Western Cape High Court and has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, robbery and rape.
CAPE TOWN - It took the police about four years to track down a suspected serial rapist who allegedly sexually assaulted five girls in Khayelitsha.
Aviwe Hoya’s on trial in the Western Cape High Court.
The State alleges that he ambushed the school girls and threatened them at knifepoint before sexually abusing them in attacks committed between 2011 and 2012.
After years of searching Hoya, police managed to track him down in the Eastern Cape in 2016.
Once he was brought back to the Western Cape, a mucus sample was taken and sent for forensic tests.
About three months later, police were informed that the swab matched DNA samples taken from the five victims.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
