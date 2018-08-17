Adriaan Vlok: I don’t believe paedophile claims against Magnus Malan
The book places Malan at the centre of an alleged paedophile network that targeted young black boys during apartheid.
CAPE TOWN - Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok says he doesn’t believe the allegations against former apartheid-era defence minister Magnus Malan which are contained in controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island.
The book places Malan at the centre of an alleged paedophile network that targeted young coloured boys during apartheid.
It was allegedly run by several senior National Party politicians.
Vlok says the claims are shocking.
“It’s very shocking. In the past, none of these allegations was brought to my attention.”
He says he knew Malan and struggles to believe the claims.
“He was a wonderful person. As far as I remember him, he was not a guy attracted to men or children. He was honest… and always honest with me.”
Earlier this week, co-author of the book, Mark Minnie, was found dead at his home.
LISTEN: I’m stunned by paedophile claims against Magnus Malan - Adriaan Vlok
Meanwhile, the FW de Klerk Foundation has called for a proper investigation into allegations made in the book.
Chairperson of the foundation, Dave Stewart, says that the information exposed in the book remain allegations until it is properly investigated.
Stewart says like any serious crime, the allegations made by Minnie and co-author Chris Steyn must be probed.
Additional information by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
