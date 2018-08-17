ACIAWC call for papers now open

-
Ramaphosa must 'reprimand' Cele over protection of whistle blowersLocal
-
Daughters seek help in finding missing mother’s bodyLocal
-
ACIAWC call for papers now openLocal
-
Plans to secure area in Krugerdorp after attack on cyclistLocal
-
Govt pledges to eradicate pit toilets at schools in two yearsLocal
-
[VIDEO] Daveyton learners concerned about safety after teen necklacingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Daughters seek help in finding missing mother’s bodyLocal
-
ACIAWC call for papers now openLocal
-
Plans to secure area in Krugerdorp after attack on cyclistLocal
-
Govt pledges to eradicate pit toilets at schools in two yearsLocal
-
[VIDEO] Daveyton learners concerned about safety after teen necklacingLocal
-
Still unclear what caused Joburg CBD building fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years over spot-fixingSport
-
England's Cipriani 'hugely regrets' nightclub incidentSport
-
Sarri eyes early Chelsea boost as Tottenham return to WembleySport
-
Maritzburg, Chiefs eager to taste first league winsSport
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: TUT beat NWU to help UJ go joint-topSport
-
New role for Springboks skipper Kolisi against PumasSport
Popular Topics
-
Family planning multiple events to honour Aretha FranklinLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj: I always knew I’d become a superstarLifestyle
-
Serena Williams' coach told her to stop breastfeedingLifestyle
-
Britney Spears must pay $110k to ex-husbandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actressLifestyle
-
[WATCH] How Aretha Franklin demanded respectLifestyle
-
MIT mathematicians have solved an age-old spaghetti mysteryLifestyle
-
With pictures and songs, fans pay tribute as Madonna turns 60Lifestyle
-
Obamas pay tribute to ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha FranklinLifestyle
-
DA meets to decide on De Lille’s replacementPolitics
-
ANC not supporting nor opposing attempts to nationalise SarbPolitics
-
‘Police failed to protect Magaqa murder whistle-blowers’Local
-
Msimanga: My administration inherited network of corruption, irregular projectsPolitics
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bankPolitics
-
ANC, UDM confident of ousting NMB mayor Athol TrollipPolitics
-
[OPINION] The judiciary is the next frontier for land reformOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Does 1 doctor in SA treat 4,000 patients in public care?Local
-
[OPINION] Why Trump’s ‘Arab Nato’ plan won’t curb IranOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] ConCourt strikes a blow for South Africa’s criminal justice systemOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How fears about jobs drive anti-migrant sentiment in SAOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Kabila’s decision to step aside won’t change DRC’s power dynamicsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
Scopa wants reports on alleged tender irregularities at SAABusiness
-
Rand slides as lira plunge triggers EM sell-offBusiness
-
Emirates is building a giant vertical farm to feed airline passengersBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Popo Molefe: Situation at Transnet is badBusiness
-
Investors pulled $1.4bn from SA, emerging markets in last week - IIFBusiness
-
'The revolution is imminent'Local
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
ACIAWC call for papers now open
Papers and panel proposals, interpreting the theme ‘Unifying Africa: Writing and reading in African languages’ are invited.
JOHANNESBURG - The 7th annual Africa Century International African Writers Conference (ACIAWC) call for papers is now open.
Papers and panel proposals, interpreting the theme “Unifying Africa: Writing and reading in African languages” are invited.
Delivered by the wRite associates in partnership with the national Department of Arts and Culture, University of South Africa (Unisa) and Archie Mafeje Research Institute (AMRI) at Unisa, the Conference will take place on 6 and 7 November at the Dr Miriam Makeba Concert Hall, Muckleneuk Campus.
Areas of inquiry may include, but are not limited to, the following sub-themes:
African languages as a vehicle for a Pan African reality.
Books in African languages.
African languages in the curriculum.
Decoloniality and African languages.
African languages in the public and cyberspace.
Writing in African languages with and for posterity.
African languages and the reality of other languages.
The Scientific Committee of the conference will select the best papers for those who send full papers for inclusion in a book that will come out in November 2019, at the 8th Africa Century International African Writers Conference.
Founded by the wRite associates in 2012, the ACIAWC is a legacy project of the South African Literary Awards, a project of the wRite associates in partnership with the Department of Arts Culture.
“This year the two-day conference will gather authors, literary scholars and historians from home and elsewhere, to explore the role of the writer in redefining pan-Africanist principles in the development, preservation and restoration of Africa’s identity, dignity and unity”, said Mr Morakabe Seakhoa, a convenor of the Conference and SALA.
The deadline for submission of papers is 7 September and the acceptance/rejection responses will be sent between August and 14 September.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackersone day ago
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications8 hours ago
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank9 hours ago
-
'The revolution is imminent'7 hours ago
-
2 prisoners escape through police van roof in Limpopo2 hours ago
-
‘Police failed to protect Magaqa murder whistle-blowers’3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.