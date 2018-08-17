ACIAWC call for papers now open

Papers and panel proposals, interpreting the theme ‘Unifying Africa: Writing and reading in African languages’ are invited.

JOHANNESBURG - The 7th annual Africa Century International African Writers Conference (ACIAWC) call for papers is now open.

Papers and panel proposals, interpreting the theme “Unifying Africa: Writing and reading in African languages” are invited.

Delivered by the wRite associates in partnership with the national Department of Arts and Culture, University of South Africa (Unisa) and Archie Mafeje Research Institute (AMRI) at Unisa, the Conference will take place on 6 and 7 November at the Dr Miriam Makeba Concert Hall, Muckleneuk Campus.

Areas of inquiry may include, but are not limited to, the following sub-themes:

African languages as a vehicle for a Pan African reality.

Books in African languages.

African languages in the curriculum.

Decoloniality and African languages.

African languages in the public and cyberspace.

Writing in African languages with and for posterity.

African languages and the reality of other languages.

The Scientific Committee of the conference will select the best papers for those who send full papers for inclusion in a book that will come out in November 2019, at the 8th Africa Century International African Writers Conference.

Founded by the wRite associates in 2012, the ACIAWC is a legacy project of the South African Literary Awards, a project of the wRite associates in partnership with the Department of Arts Culture.

“This year the two-day conference will gather authors, literary scholars and historians from home and elsewhere, to explore the role of the writer in redefining pan-Africanist principles in the development, preservation and restoration of Africa’s identity, dignity and unity”, said Mr Morakabe Seakhoa, a convenor of the Conference and SALA.

The deadline for submission of papers is 7 September and the acceptance/rejection responses will be sent between August and 14 September.