3 govt vehicles torched in Matatiele during protests

CAPE TOWN - Service delivery protests in the Eastern Cape have resulted in three government vehicles being torched in Matatiele.

Frustrated residents in Matatiele have been protesting over poor service delivery this week. The protests have on Thursday spread to towns where shops have had to be closed.

The police’s Raphael Motloung says the protesters have demanded to meet with government officials and are currently in a meeting with the MEC of public works.

“They are complaining about bad roods, the state of roads in the rural areas… Today they were waiting for the MEC to come and address.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)