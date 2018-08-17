3 arrested after teen necklaced in Daveyton mob attack
A 17-year-old was necklaced near school premises in full view of other pupils at the East Rand school on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with a mob justice attack at the Unity Secondary School in Daveyton.
It’s alleged the pupil and another man, who was beaten to death by community members, were part of a gang.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday.
The Community Safety MEC says they’re also searching for more people linked to the violence.
“I think we’re going to arrest more people who are involved in mob justice. Some of them have decided to run, but we’re aware of their whereabouts and we’ll ensure that we arrest them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
