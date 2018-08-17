2 prisoners escape through police van roof in Limpopo
It's understood the criminals were being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo authorities are searching for two convicted criminals who escaped through the roof of a moving police vehicle.
It's understood the criminals were being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane on Friday morning.
Police say it's still unclear how the pair managed to escape through the roof.
Spokesperson Sakkie Louwrens said: “The people are still following their treks in the bushes where they are moving… One was arrested for a farm murder… [and] the other case is a house robbery also in the Lephalale area, also a farm attack. Both of them are still on foot in the bush, the people are following their treks at this stage.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to come forward.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
‘Police failed to protect Magaqa murder whistleblowers’
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
'The revolution is imminent'
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
-
Mcebo Dlamini walks to PTA for jailed #FeesMustFall students
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.