2 prisoners escape through police van roof in Limpopo

It's understood the criminals were being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane on Friday morning.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo authorities are searching for two convicted criminals who escaped through the roof of a moving police vehicle.

It's understood the criminals were being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane on Friday morning.

Police say it's still unclear how the pair managed to escape through the roof.

Spokesperson Sakkie Louwrens said: “The people are still following their treks in the bushes where they are moving… One was arrested for a farm murder… [and] the other case is a house robbery also in the Lephalale area, also a farm attack. Both of them are still on foot in the bush, the people are following their treks at this stage.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to come forward.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

