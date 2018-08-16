Zim opposition says election challenge to be heard in court on 22 August
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the 30 July presidential vote was rigged by a biased electoral commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean opposition’s challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory will be heard in the Constitutional Court on 22 August, the opposition leader’s spokesman said on his Twitter account on Thursday.
President Nelson Chamisa's @nelsonchamisa court application to be heard on the 22nd of August 2018 at 10:00am. The evidence is overwhelming and victory is certain. Numbers don't lie, so the President-Elect @nelsonchamisa looks forward to this day.— Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) August 16, 2018
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the 30 July presidential vote, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last year, was rigged by a biased electoral commission. The electoral commission and Mnangagwa say there was no foul play.
The Constitutional Court can throw the case out, declare a new winner or order a fresh election.
Timeline
