Go

Zim opposition says election challenge to be heard in court on 22 August

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the 30 July presidential vote was rigged by a biased electoral commission.

FILE: Zimbabwe opposition leader and president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa in Harare on 3 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Zimbabwe opposition leader and president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa in Harare on 3 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
Eyewitness News one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean opposition’s challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory will be heard in the Constitutional Court on 22 August, the opposition leader’s spokesman said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the 30 July presidential vote, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last year, was rigged by a biased electoral commission. The electoral commission and Mnangagwa say there was no foul play.

The Constitutional Court can throw the case out, declare a new winner or order a fresh election.

